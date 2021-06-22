Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 914,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,864 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.81% of Celanese worth $137,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Celanese by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,623,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,142,065,000 after buying an additional 62,945 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 2.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,050,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $456,933,000 after acquiring an additional 61,467 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Celanese by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,691,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,743,000 after purchasing an additional 13,424 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Celanese by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,262,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,956,000 after purchasing an additional 27,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $207,356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

CE opened at $149.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.92. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $81.63 and a 52 week high of $171.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 34.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Alembic Global Advisors boosted their price objective on Celanese from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.29.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

