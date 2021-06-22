Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 1,014,491 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,550,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,014,491 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.87% of W. P. Carey worth $109,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 674,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,731,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 25,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the period. 56.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $76.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.68 and a 12-month high of $78.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.95.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 88.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

