Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 2,178,150 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,050,687 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,178,150 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 7.24% of Plains GP worth $132,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Plains GP by 192.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,028,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,143 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Plains GP by 57.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,478,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,162 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 4th quarter worth $5,122,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,732,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,535,000 after purchasing an additional 443,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Plains GP during the 4th quarter valued at $3,743,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP stock opened at $12.14 on Tuesday. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.66.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.24%.

PAGP has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.95.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

