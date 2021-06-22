Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 45,089 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,185,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 45,089 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.92% of FMC worth $131,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in FMC by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 626,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,010,000 after acquiring an additional 57,355 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,272,000. Boston Partners increased its position in FMC by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,197,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $575,003,000 after purchasing an additional 218,461 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in FMC by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 22,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 12,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in FMC by 762.4% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 46,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after buying an additional 41,214 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

FMC opened at $114.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.83. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $95.02 and a 1-year high of $123.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

