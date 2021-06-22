Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 68,755 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 553,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 68,755 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.25% of Littelfuse worth $146,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LFUS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 12,836.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 26,315 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 8.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,037,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,748,000 after purchasing an additional 48,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 44,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,256,000 after acquiring an additional 20,853 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LFUS opened at $243.19 on Tuesday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.61 and a 12 month high of $287.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.17.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.75. Littelfuse had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.76 million. Littelfuse’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

LFUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.25.

In related news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.46, for a total transaction of $355,124.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,312,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 4,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,202,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,234,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,491 shares of company stock worth $15,449,303 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

