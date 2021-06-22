Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 74,235 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,740,814 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 74,235 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.96% of Diamondback Energy worth $127,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,038 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 9,937 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,622,195 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $126,915,000 after acquiring an additional 332,086 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,851,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 206,616 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,000,000 after acquiring an additional 22,726 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $447,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,985 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $98,758.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,943 shares in the company, valued at $5,920,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,258 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $91.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $92.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.59.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FANG shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.47.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

