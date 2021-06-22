Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 79,351 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,313,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 79,351 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.84% of PVH worth $138,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PVH during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in PVH by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 470 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 546.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on PVH. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of PVH from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of PVH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.75.

In other PVH news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 3,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $409,136.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 862 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $98,052.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,262,284 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVH opened at $103.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 125.16, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.37. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $41.77 and a 12-month high of $121.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.84.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.