Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 82,026 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,930,487 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 82,026 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 3.38% of Wintrust Financial worth $146,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,212,000 after acquiring an additional 314,026 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,581,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,707,000 after purchasing an additional 22,989 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,671,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,708,000 after purchasing an additional 195,175 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,640,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,375,000 after buying an additional 515,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WTFC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Truist raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.22.

Shares of WTFC opened at $76.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Wintrust Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.28 and a fifty-two week high of $87.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.61. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 19.84%. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 26.50%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

