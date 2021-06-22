Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,047,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,716 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.35% of Carrier Global worth $128,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,825,000 after purchasing an additional 15,814 shares during the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 100.5% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 7,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 493,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,615,000 after buying an additional 25,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR opened at $46.50 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.65.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upgraded Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.87.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

