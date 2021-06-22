Master Contract Token Trading Down 4.2% Over Last Week (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One Master Contract Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Master Contract Token has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. Master Contract Token has a total market capitalization of $237,304.63 and $172,223.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,917.29 or 0.05740671 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00110620 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 47.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Master Contract Token Coin Profile

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

