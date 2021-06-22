Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $902.05 Million

Brokerages expect Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) to post $902.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mattel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $913.50 million and the lowest is $886.70 million. Mattel reported sales of $732.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mattel will report full-year sales of $4.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.14 billion to $5.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mattel.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.04 million. Mattel had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 89.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share.

MAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Mattel from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mattel from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Mattel from $23.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Mattel from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mattel during the 4th quarter worth $62,686,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mattel by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,578,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,994,000 after purchasing an additional 141,500 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 47,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 21,766 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,530,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Mattel by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,285,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,372,000 after buying an additional 2,002,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $19.39 on Tuesday. Mattel has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 1.52.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

