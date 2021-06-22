Mattern Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 895,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 250,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,694,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 14,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 128,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist Securities began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.78.

BAC stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.48. 583,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,152,668. The firm has a market cap of $338.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.20.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

