Mattern Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 74,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,518,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up 3.4% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Mattern Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 3D L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $458,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $654,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 30,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.04. 285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,009. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $134.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

