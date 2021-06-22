Mattern Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,508 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $2,713,360,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 19,857,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,040,554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229,746 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2,282.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,697,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $141,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,878 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,933,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,293,975 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $277,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $57.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,688,957. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $37.77 and a 52-week high of $59.11. The company has a market cap of $262.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

