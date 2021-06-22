Mattern Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,204 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 204.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,748 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,599,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,058,523,000 after acquiring an additional 236,932 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,386,862,000 after acquiring an additional 374,780 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $2,621,726,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,064,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,969,000 after acquiring an additional 384,327 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PayPal by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,423 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at $23,762,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total transaction of $2,455,500.00. Insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $281.53. The company had a trading volume of 64,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,339,709. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.29 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The stock has a market cap of $330.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $261.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

