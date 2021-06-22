Mattern Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 43.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,438 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1,413.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,009,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,058,000 after buying an additional 127,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.81.

Shares of NYSE:T remained flat at $$28.93 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 103,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,819,598. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.25.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

