Mattern Wealth Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,723 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 7,141 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 736,350.9% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 53,760,919 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 53,753,619 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 12.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,810,440 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,505,168,000 after acquiring an additional 15,067,867 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,978,663 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $910,145,000 after acquiring an additional 10,954,358 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $146,627,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,652,639 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $355,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,921 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FCX. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.31.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $746,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $1,757,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,309.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 84,922 shares of company stock worth $3,535,419 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.17. 207,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,922,824. The company has a market cap of $53.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.15. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.95.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

