Mattern Wealth Management LLC Has $4.05 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,762 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.4% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the first quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 7,608 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABT remained flat at $$111.44 during midday trading on Tuesday. 27,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,738,005. The company has a market cap of $198.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $86.16 and a twelve month high of $128.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.51.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

