Mattern Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 73.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.3% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,516.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $7.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,428.58. 9,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,351.65 and a 12-month high of $2,455.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,336.62.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

