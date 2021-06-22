Mattern Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.4% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

JNJ traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.77. 52,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,763,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

