Mattern Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 28,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,791,000 after buying an additional 15,487 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 24,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,790,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. 79.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $221.81. 3,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.51. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $224.60.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total transaction of $1,172,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 64,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.14, for a total transaction of $14,165,867.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,271,647.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,111 shares of company stock valued at $48,675,260. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on LHX. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.23.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

