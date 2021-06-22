Mattern Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,254 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,254 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 95,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $573,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 43,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after buying an additional 13,154 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 196.6% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 5,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 246,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,264,000 after buying an additional 38,643 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $91.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

NYSE PSX traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $87.27. The company had a trading volume of 33,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a PE ratio of -17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.57. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

