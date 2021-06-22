Mattern Wealth Management LLC Sells 70,650 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 56.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,650 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,301.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,335,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,438,000 after purchasing an additional 38,386,024 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 457.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,225,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,107,000 after purchasing an additional 14,955,945 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,059,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,741,330 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 827.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,782,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,943,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $204,078,000.

Shares of IUSB remained flat at $$53.32 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,137. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $52.48 and a one year high of $55.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.12.

