Mattern Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up 1.0% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 1,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $1.10 on Tuesday, reaching $195.37. The stock had a trading volume of 6,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,483. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.31 and a 1 year high of $200.51. The stock has a market cap of $83.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,399 shares of company stock worth $1,267,962. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.81.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

