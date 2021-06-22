Matthew 25 Management Corp Acquires New Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Matthew 25 Management Corp acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,710,000. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.4% of Matthew 25 Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 18,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 7.9% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 119,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 21.6% in the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% in the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 965,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,995,000 after buying an additional 13,115 shares in the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.20.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.48. 151,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,241,818. The stock has a market cap of $221.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.21. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 70.27%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.