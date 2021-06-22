Mawson Gold (OTCMKTS:MWSNF) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF)’s share price rose 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 25,598 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 44,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.22.

About Mawson Gold (OTCMKTS:MWSNF)

Mawson Gold Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal interests in the Nordic countries. It explores for gold, uranium, cobalt, copper, lead, zinc, and silver ores. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Rompas-Rajapalot gold project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 10 exploration permit applications and reservations in Finland.

