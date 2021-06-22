MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $511,344.35

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 22nd. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $511,344.35 and $136,295.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000857 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,792.26 or 0.99945622 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00028002 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007607 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $103.27 or 0.00314754 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.74 or 0.00742892 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.96 or 0.00371720 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006146 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00058986 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003439 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

