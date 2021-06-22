Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,764,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 84,523 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.03% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $252,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,095,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,072,000 after acquiring an additional 364,408 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 14.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,053,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,215,000 after buying an additional 129,602 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the first quarter valued at $2,166,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 246.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 28.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 256,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,427,000 after buying an additional 56,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Shares of MXIM stock opened at $100.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 5.38. The firm has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.53. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.61 and a fifty-two week high of $104.50.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 31.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $1,314,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,953,900. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MXIM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.55.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.