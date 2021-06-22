Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,704 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,946 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.08% of Maximus worth $4,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Maximus in the 4th quarter valued at $1,076,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after buying an additional 9,131 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 329,979 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,949,000 after buying an additional 5,865 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 32,814 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 250.9% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 48,952 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $91.82 on Tuesday. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.30 and a 1-year high of $96.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.73.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. Maximus had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $959.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMS. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Maximus from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 10,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total value of $931,266.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,752,161.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $993,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,252,150 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

