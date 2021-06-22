McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,088 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $29,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 746.4% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.36.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $232.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.16. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $178.88 and a 12-month high of $238.18. The firm has a market cap of $173.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

