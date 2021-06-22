Mdex (MDX) Trading Down 23.6% This Week

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 22nd. One Mdex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.48 or 0.00004994 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mdex has a market capitalization of $729.42 million and approximately $135.24 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mdex has traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00047294 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00113916 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.29 or 0.00155889 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000166 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,831.94 or 1.00456808 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003327 BTC.

About Mdex

Mdex’s genesis date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 491,841,755 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

