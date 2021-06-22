Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.15. Mechel PAO shares last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 422,197 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mechel PAO by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,949,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 54,812 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mechel PAO by 158.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 23,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Mechel PAO during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mechel PAO, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, steel, and power businesses in Russia, Asia, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. Its Mining segment produces and sells coking, metallurgical, and steam coal; coke; chemical products, including coal tar, coal benzene, and other compounds; and iron ore and iron ore concentrates.

