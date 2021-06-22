Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CEO Leslie Stretch Sells 31,585 Shares

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CEO Leslie Stretch sold 31,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $1,014,826.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 949,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,518,134.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Leslie Stretch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Medallia alerts:

On Thursday, May 20th, Leslie Stretch sold 30,830 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $792,947.60.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Leslie Stretch sold 32,669 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $917,672.21.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Leslie Stretch sold 129,278 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $3,534,460.52.

Shares of NYSE:MDLA traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.08. 1,085,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,049. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.39 and a beta of 1.52. Medallia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.29 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 33.99%. Medallia’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Medallia by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Medallia by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 78,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Medallia by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Medallia by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Medallia by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

MDLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Medallia from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.