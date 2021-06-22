Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.07. Medallion Financial shares last traded at $9.07, with a volume of 29,128 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MFIN. B. Riley increased their price objective on Medallion Financial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medallion Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.75. The firm has a market cap of $227.06 million, a PE ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 3.00.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $30.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.51 million. Medallion Financial had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medallion Financial Corp. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MFIN. Corsair Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 26,576 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 376,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 25,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 6,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.76% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance home improvements; commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and medallion loans.

