Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Raises Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2266 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Medical Facilities’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Shares of MFCSF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.61. The stock had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,007. Medical Facilities has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.04.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MFCSF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Medical Facilities from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Medical Facilities from $7.75 to $9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

