Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 649,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,233 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Medical Properties Trust worth $13,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 56,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 22.2% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 25,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $15,059,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,251,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,957,252.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $20.27 on Tuesday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.16 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.02% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 71.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPW shares. TheStreet upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.18.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

