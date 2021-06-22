MedicCoin Market Capitalization Tops $71,295.65 (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. MedicCoin has a market capitalization of $71,295.65 and $27.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MedicCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MedicCoin has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00052437 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000570 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001178 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 72.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MedicCoin Coin Profile

MedicCoin (MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MedicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

