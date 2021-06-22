MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. MEDNAX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

Shares of MEDNAX stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.17. The company had a trading volume of 11,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,075. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -3.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.89. MEDNAX has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $34.19.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $446.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.07 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 41.46% and a positive return on equity of 10.90%. MEDNAX’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MEDNAX will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,318,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,488,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of MEDNAX by 2.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of MEDNAX by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MEDNAX by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MEDNAX by 13.7% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

