Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) EVP Sells $14,202.50 in Stock

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) EVP Brett A. Wall sold 115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $14,202.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,797,892.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Brett A. Wall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of Medtronic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $1.19 on Tuesday, hitting $126.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,919,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,673,319. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $87.68 and a twelve month high of $132.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,188,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,857,346,000 after acquiring an additional 151,977 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,957,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,593,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,008 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,431,672 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,524,680,000 after purchasing an additional 401,564 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,298,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,459,976 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,810,982,000 after buying an additional 473,712 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

