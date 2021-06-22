Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,983,148 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 574,737 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Medtronic worth $470,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% in the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 3,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,589 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.33.

MDT stock traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $126.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,679,726. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $87.68 and a 52 week high of $132.30. The company has a market capitalization of $170.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,734 shares of company stock valued at $4,781,204 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.