Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,656 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $23,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,939,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 100,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 321,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,899,000 after buying an additional 37,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 510.7% in the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 129,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,255,000 after buying an additional 107,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.33.

MDT traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,679,726. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $87.68 and a twelve month high of $132.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.74 billion, a PE ratio of 47.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,734 shares of company stock worth $4,781,204. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

