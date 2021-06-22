Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA) Director Larry Goldberg Sells 50,000 Shares

Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA) Director Larry Goldberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.24, for a total value of C$12,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at C$84,000.

Shares of TSE:MGA traded up C$0.01 on Tuesday, reaching C$0.24. The company had a trading volume of 173,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,271. Mega Uranium Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.07 and a 52-week high of C$0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$82.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07. The company has a quick ratio of 16.70, a current ratio of 16.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Mega Uranium alerts:

Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mega Uranium Ltd. will post 5.1599996 EPS for the current year.

Mega Uranium Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, explores for uranium prospective properties primarily in Australia and Canada. Its principal properties include the Ben Lomond and Georgetown (Maureen) projects located in Queensland. The company was formerly known as Maple Minerals Corp.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Mega Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mega Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.