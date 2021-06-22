Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 85.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Tuesday. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.68) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 215.11 ($2.81).

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

Shares of Melrose Industries stock traded up GBX 3.58 ($0.05) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 161.98 ($2.12). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,041,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,450,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.50, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.94. Melrose Industries has a 52 week low of GBX 82.20 ($1.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 205.28 ($2.68). The stock has a market capitalization of £7.87 billion and a PE ratio of -14.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 501.64.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.