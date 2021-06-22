Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 159.35 ($2.08). Melrose Industries shares last traded at GBX 158.40 ($2.07), with a volume of 6,629,198 shares trading hands.

MRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Melrose Industries from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.68) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 190.86 ($2.49).

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £7.70 billion and a PE ratio of -14.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 501.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.50.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.