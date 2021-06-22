Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 85.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.68) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Melrose Industries from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 215.11 ($2.81).

Shares of MRO traded up GBX 3.58 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 161.98 ($2.12). The company had a trading volume of 5,041,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,450,323. Melrose Industries has a twelve month low of GBX 82.20 ($1.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 205.28 ($2.68). The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 501.64. The stock has a market cap of £7.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.73.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

