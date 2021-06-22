Membrana (MBN) Price Hits $0.0007 on Exchanges

Membrana (CURRENCY:MBN) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One Membrana coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Membrana has traded 25.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Membrana has a market capitalization of $281,045.95 and $160,008.00 worth of Membrana was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00053963 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003479 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00020980 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $221.05 or 0.00650640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00078143 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00039026 BTC.

Membrana Profile

Membrana (CRYPTO:MBN) is a coin. It was first traded on March 13th, 2018. Membrana’s total supply is 591,972,914 coins and its circulating supply is 384,375,786 coins. Membrana’s official website is membrana.io . Membrana’s official message board is medium.com/@membrana . Membrana’s official Twitter account is @membrana_io

Membrana Coin Trading

