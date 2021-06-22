Meme (MEME) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.30 Million

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 10.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One Meme coin can currently be purchased for about $321.94 or 0.00986563 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Meme has a total market capitalization of $9.01 million and $3.30 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Meme has traded 31% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.07 or 0.00367938 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002926 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00017379 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001859 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

