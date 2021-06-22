Merculet Hits 1-Day Volume of $38,911.00 (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Merculet has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $38,911.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Merculet has traded down 34.6% against the US dollar. One Merculet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00046318 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00110110 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00153532 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000170 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,750.65 or 1.00393228 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Merculet Coin Profile

Merculet launched on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,330,984,343 coins. The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet . The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Merculet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

