Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 42.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,364 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 69,349 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.25% of Meritage Homes worth $8,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,386 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 582.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 7,081 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,161,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $510,314,000 after acquiring an additional 167,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritage Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.25.

In related news, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 6,700 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $709,195.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter L. Ax sold 5,500 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total value of $594,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,197.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,700 shares of company stock worth $2,246,975. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $95.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Meritage Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $68.19 and a twelve month high of $120.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.70.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Meritage Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

