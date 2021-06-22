Meta Tops One Day Volume of $3.34 Million (MTA)

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Meta has a total market cap of $47.61 million and $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Meta has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar. One Meta coin can currently be purchased for about $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Meta alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00051428 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003272 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00019188 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $199.37 or 0.00626342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00076378 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Meta Coin Profile

Meta is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . Meta’s official website is mstable.org . Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling Meta

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.